How BMW 5 Series LWB fares against Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 09, 2023 | 11:33 am 3 min read

Both cars get a sunroof

German automaker BMW has revealed its 5 Series LWB car in the global markets. It will also make its way to India. The four-wheeler has a head-turning design, an opulent cabin with several tech-based facilities, and is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. Here, it will go against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Which one is a better choice? Let us see.

BMW 5 Series LWB is more pleasing to the eye

BMW 5 Series LWB has a sloping roofline, chrome-surrounded illuminated kidney grille, a wide air vent, sweptback LED headlights, an illuminated '5' embossed on the C-pillars, stylish alloy rims, and sleek taillights connected by a chrome strip. Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB flaunts a chrome-studded grille, a sculpted bonnet, twin exhaust tips, chrome finish around the windows, an all-LED lighting setup, and 18-inch alloy rims.

The BMW model has a bigger length

The BMW 5 Series LWB has a length of around 5,182mm and a width of 1,905mm. However, its wheelbase has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is 5,073mm long, 2,065mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,079mm.

From sunroof to flat-bottom steering wheel

BMW 5 Series LWB gets a dual-tone black and brown-colored cabin with red accents on the dashboard, a massive center console with an armrest, sunroof, upholstery with exclusive quilting, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB offers a two-tone cabin, featuring purple accents, circular AC vents, a sunroof, a center console-mounted armrest, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

What about technology?

BMW 5 Series comes with four-zone climate control, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, and a foldable 31.1-inch 8K entertainment screen with 5G support. Seven airbags, a rear-view camera, and an ADAS suite are also available. Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is offered with an air purifier, auto climate control, rear AC vents, multiple airbags, touchscreen infotainment panel, a Burmester audio system, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Both cars get 3 engine choices

BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 2.0-liter, inline-four diesel engine (188hp/400Nm), a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbo petrol mill (248hp/350Nm), and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel motor (265hp/620Nm). The E-Class LWB runs on a 2.0-liter diesel motor (191.7hp/400Nm), a 3.0-liter diesel unit (281.6hp/600Nm), and a 2.0-liter petrol engine (194.4hp/320Nm). The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has a 9-speed unit.

Which one is better?

In India, the BMW 5 Series LWB should carry a premium over the standard 5 Series priced at Rs. 68.9 lakh, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB falls in the price bracket of Rs. 75-88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes to the BMW model for its better looks, larger dimensions, and estimated lower price tag in comparison to its rival.

