Nepal to host 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Nepal has been chosen as the host for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. The tournament will take place from January 12 to February 2, next year. A total of 10 teams will compete for four coveted spots in the main event, which is scheduled to be held in England and Wales later in 2026. Here are further details.

Qualification details Here's how teams will be divided Notably, Bangladesh and Ireland have qualified for the Qualifier tournament by virtue of their participation in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Thailand and Nepal earned the berth through the Asia regional pathway, while USA made it from Americas region. Two teams each from Africa and Europe, and one from East Asia-Pacific region will fill the remaining five spots.

Tournament structure Format of Qualifier tournament As per the ICC, the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in Nepal will see the 10 sides divided into two groups of five. A Super Six stage and a final will follow. The full fixture for this tournament is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the schedule for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales has already been confirmed.

Event timeline Women's T20 WC schedule As reported earlier, the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will be held from June 12 to July 5. A total of 33 matches will be played over 24 days at seven venues including Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, and Bristol County Ground. The grand finale is set to take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.