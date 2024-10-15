Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, India's Women's T20 World Cup journey ended prematurely, failing to reach the semifinals for the first time in eight years.

Despite a strong comeback against Pakistan and a record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka, losses to New Zealand and Australia left them third in Group A.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team suffered a nine-run defeat to Australia (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

WT20 WC: India fail to reach semis after 8 years

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:26 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story India's campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 has come to an end. This marks their first group-stage exit in a T20 WC edition in eight years. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, suffered a nine-run defeat to Australia in the last league game. The loss, along with New Zealand's stunning victory over Pakistan, sealed India's fate. Here are further details.

Group standings

India's performance in Group A

In Group A, India finished third with four points after losing two matches against New Zealand and Australia. Australia dominated the group by winning all four games, while New Zealand finished second with six points from their four games. This early exit is a major setback for India, who had reached the semifinals in the last three editions of the tournament.

Match results

New Zealand's victory over Pakistan

New Zealand booked their semi-final berth in the Women's T20 World Cup with a comfortable 54-run win over Pakistan. The win also knocked India and Pakistan out of the tournament. In a brave attempt, Pakistan went for the chase of 111 runs in just 10.4 overs, but were bundled out for a mere 56 runs - the second-lowest all-out score in tournament history.

Match recap

India's performance against Australia and Sri Lanka

India started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing to New Zealand by 52 runs. However, they made a strong comeback against Pakistan, courtesy Arundhati Reddy's three-wicket haul, which restricted Pakistan to 105/8. In the match against Sri Lanka, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana scored half-centuries, taking India to their biggest victory in T20 World Cup history, by 82 runs.

Match details

Australia's narrow victory over India

Defending champions Australia, despite missing their captain Alyssa Healy, edged out India by nine runs. Grace Harris was the top scorer with 40 runs for Australia, while Harmanpreet led India's chase with an unbeaten 54. A crucial 63-run partnership with Deepti Sharma took the match to its final over but ultimately, Annabel Sutherland's exceptional last over sealed India's defeat.