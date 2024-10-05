Summarize Simplifying... In short Fatima Sana's stellar performance in Pakistan's win over Sri Lanka has boosted the team's morale for their upcoming match against India.

Under coach Mohammad Wasim's guidance, the team has improved their power game, with Sana leading the charge in range-hitting practice.

This newfound confidence and skill set were evident in their recent series against South Africa, where they hit a record six sixes.

Pakistan won their tournament opener against Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Fatima Sana prepares Pakistan for high-stakes match against India

By Rajdeep Saha 11:34 pm Oct 05, 202411:34 pm

What's the story Fatima Sana, the captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, is gearing up her team for a crucial match against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Despite acknowledging the pressure associated with such a significant event, she is encouraging her team to remain composed. This approach comes after their impressive victory over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, where they won by 31 runs.

Match performance

Sana's all-rounder performance boosts Pakistan's confidence

Sana played a pivotal role in Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka, contributing 30 runs and taking two wickets for just 10 runs. Her performance has boosted the team's confidence ahead of their match against India. The team is also riding high on a recent wave of success beyond just match results, including posting their highest T20I total of 181 during a home series against South Africa.

Coaching impact

Coach Wasim's strategies enhance Pakistan's power game

Under the guidance of coach Mohammad Wasim, Pakistan's women's cricket team has significantly improved their power game. Wasim has introduced strategies from the Pakistan Super League into the team's training regimen, including data analysis and range-hitting drills. These tactics were evident in their match against South Africa where they hit six sixes, a substantial increase from their previous average of one every 19 overs between 2023 and 2024 T20 World Cups.

Captain's perspective

Sana credits Wasim for instilling belief in team's abilities

Sana credits Wasim for instilling a new mindset into the team, particularly in terms of power hitting. She stated that many of their players have improved their power-hitting skills and now believe they can hit sixes even when fielders are positioned deep. This shift in mentality was evident during their recent series against South Africa, where the team hit six sixes in one match.

Practice session

Sana leads by example in range-hitting practice

Ahead of the match against India, Sana was among the first to practice range-hitting with the coaching staff. She spent significant time perfecting her backswing and head position while striking the ball. This dedication stems from her ambition to be recognized as the "number one all-rounder." She stated that Wasim has played a crucial role in this journey, helping her and other players improve their skills.