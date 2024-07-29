Decoding the highest-successfully accomplished targets in Women's T20 Asia Cup
Sri Lanka clinched the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 title. Chamari Athapaththu's team lifted the continental trophy for the first time after chasing down 166 in the final against India in Dambulla. This was the first instance of a team successfully chasing down a 160-plus target in Women's T20 Asia Cup. Here we look at the highest successful run chases in the competition's history.
166 by Sri Lanka, 2024
After losing Vishmi Gunaratne (1) early, Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69*) steadied the ship for the hosts with an 87-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters slammed fifties as SL (167/2) prevailed in 18.4 overs. Kavisha Dilhari (30*) also played a fine cameo toward the end. The Lankans also recorded their highest successful chase in this format.
142 by Bangladesh, 2018
It was the league game of the 2018 edition and India posted 141/7 while batting first against Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur. Bangladesh were off to a fine start thanks to Shamima Sultana's 33. However, India bounced back as the Tigresses were reduced to 49/3. Fargana Hoque (52*) and Rumana Ahmed (42*) then stitched an unbeaten 93-run stand as Bangladesh (142/3) won in 19.4 overs.
141 by Sri Lanka, 2024
Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to victory against Pakistan in the crucial semi-final clash in the 2024 event in Dambulla. Chasing 141, SL lost wickets at regular intervals though Athapaththu held one end. The SL skipper recorded a brilliant 63 before departing. Though the game went down to the wire, Anushka Sanjeewani's 22* helped SL (141/7) win with a ball to spare.
Do you know?
As per Cricbuzz, these are the only three instances of a team chasing down a total of 120-plus in the Women's T20 Asia Cup history. Thailand holds the fourth spot on this list for chasing down 117 against Pakistan in the 2022 competition.