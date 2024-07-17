In short Simplifying... In short Harmanpreet Kaur has made a significant impact in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, scoring 399 runs, just behind former teammate Mithali Raj's 402.

Decoding Harmanpreet Kaur's stats at Women's Asia Cup T20

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:09 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 is set to commence on July 19 with a total of eight teams taking part. Eyes will be on the Indian team, which will enter the tournament with seven Asia Cup titles (three in T20Is). Harmanpreet Kaur has the onus to the Women in Blue from the front. Let's decode her stats in the T20 Asia Cup.

Second-most runs at the event

Harmanpreet's tally of 399 runs in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup is only second to her former teammate Mithali Raj (402). Having played 17 games at the event, Harmanpreet averages 36.27 as her strike rate reads 102.04. The tally includes a solitary half-century (2 sixes). Her tally of 39 fours is the most for a batter at the event.

Though Harmanpreet owns a solitary fifty in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, she has constantly contributed with vital runs. Across 16 innings in the competition, she has been dismissed in single digits just once, against Pakistan in 2016. She scored five in that game. Meanwhile, India have won 14 of the 17 T20 Asia Cup games with Harmanpreet in the XI.

Most runs as captain

387 of Harmanpreet's 399 runs at the event have come while leading the Indian team. Pakistan's Bismah Maroof (304 at 25.33) is the only other batter with 130-plus runs while captaining the unit. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet overall owns 3,344 runs in 169 WT20Is at 27.86 with her strike rate being 107.07 (50s: 11, 100: 1). The dasher is the third-highest run-getter in the format.