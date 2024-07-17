In short Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed to the sixth spot in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings after scoring 141 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe.

His teammate Suryakumar holds the second spot, while skipper Gill, who scored the most runs in the Zimbabwe series, has risen to the 37th spot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal averaged over 70 in the Zimbabwe T20I series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs to sixth spot

What's the story India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are among the movers in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batters. The young Indian opener climbed to sixth spot after faring well in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe. Gill, who led a side full of fresh talent, rose a staggering 36 places in the rankings. Suryakumar Yadav continues to be India's top-ranked batter.

Jaiswal, Gill were among run-scorers in Zimbabwe

Jaiswal slammed 141 runs from three matches on the Zimbabwe tour. He averaged over 70 and struck at an astonishing 165.88 in the series. The Indian opener has moved up four places to sixth in the batting rankings. He owns 743 rating points. His skipper Gill lead the runs tally in Zimbabwe (170 runs). He has risen 36 places to occupy the 37th spot.

Suryakumar continues to hold second spot

As mentioned, Suryakumar is the top-ranked Indian batter. He is only behind Australia's Travis Head, who leads the overall ICC T20I Batting Rankings. Ruturaj Gaikwad, placed eighth, is the only other Indian in the top 10.

India's second-highest partnership in T20I run-chases

Jaiswal and Gill starred in India's 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 153, with openers Jaiswal and Gill returning unscathed. They recorded their second 100+ opening stand in T20Is. This also became India's second-highest partnership in a T20I run-chase. Jaiswal smashed a 53-ball 93*, and Gill took 39 balls for his unbeaten 58 .

What about bowling rankings?

India's Washington Sundar (46th) and Mukesh Kumar (73rd) moved up in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings after performing well in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani also climbed 11 places to get to 44th spot. Besides, England spinner Adil Rashid remains the top-ranked bowler.