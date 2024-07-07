In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent T20I cricket match, Abhishek Sharma turned the tables with a century, becoming India's 10th player to achieve this feat.

Abhishek Sharma slammed a 46-ball ton (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma becomes India's 10th centurion in T20I cricket: Stats

By Parth Dhall 05:50 pm Jul 07, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Youngster Abhishek Sharma has slammed his maiden century in T20 Internationals. The budding left-handed batter, playing only his second international, reached three figures in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. Notably, Abhishek bagged a four-ball duck in the series opener that marked his international debut. Abhishek has become the 10th Indian with a century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

A 46-ball ton for Abhishek

India had a patchy start after electing to bat first, as they lost skipper Shubman Gill early. Abhishek, who couldn't open his account in the 1st T20I, launched a befitting counter-attack in the Powerplay. While Abhishek hammered the Zimbabwe bowlers, his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad played second fiddle. The duo added a century-plus stand, with Abhishek reaching his century off 46 balls.

Abhishek reaches three figures after getting a reprieve

Abhishek was dropped by Wellington Masakadza in the eighth over. The Indian batter took just six more overs to complete his ton. He notched up his century with three successive sixes off Masakadza. Abhishek slammed a 47-ball 100 (4s: 7 and 6s: 8).

Abhishek joins these names

As mentioned, Abhishek has become India's 10th centurion in the shortest format. He joins Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Gaikwad on this list. Only Rohit (5), Suryakumar (4), and Rahul (2) have multiple T20I tons. Notably, Abhishek has become only the third left-handed batter with a T20I ton for India.

First Indian with T20I ton against Zimbabwe

As mentioned, Abhishek raced to a century in his second appearance in the shortest format. According to Cricbuzz, two innings are the fewest by an Indian batter to slam a T20I ton. Abhishek also became the first-ever Indian batter to slam a century against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. He recorded the highest T20I score by an Indian batter against this opposition.

Other feats for Abhishek

As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek's 46-ball century is the joint third-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, with Rahul (46 balls vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016). At 23 years and 307 days, Abhishek has become the fourth-youngest Indian to hit a century in the format. He is only behind Jaiswal (21y 279d), Gill (23y 146d), and Raina (23y 156d) on this list.