Sri Lanka win their seventh bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe

By Rajdeep Saha 11:39 pm Jan 11, 202411:39 pm

Sri Lanka won the third and final ODI versus Zimbabwe (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka won the third and final ODI versus Zimbabwe at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday to seal the series by a 2-0 margin. In a rain-hit match which was reduced to 27 overs per side, Zimbabwe were folded for 96. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 7/19 to stand out. In response, the hosts won by eight wickets. Here are the key stats.

SL are 7-1 in the bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the eighth bilateral ODI series between the two nations and the Lankans have claimed their 7th win to Zimbabwe's one. Notably, this was Sri Lanka's second successive ODI series win (bilateral) versus Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 63 occasions in ODI cricket. SL have pocketed 49 wins to Zimbabwe's 12 (NR: 4).

A dream return for Hasaranga

Returning to the fold after an injury, Hasaranga fooled Takudzwanashe Kaitano with a googly as his attempted sweep resulted in a catch. In the 11th over, another googly outfoxed Joylord Gumbie, who was trapped LBW. Craig Ervine failed to read Hasaranga's line and was out leg before. Milton Shumba was Hasaranga's fourth victim before he dismissed Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, and Blessing Muzarabani.

Hasaranga averages 14.60 versus Zimbabwe

Playing his 49th ODI, Hasaranga has raced to 74 scalps at an average of 26.31. He managed his fourth five-wicket haul, besides also owning a four-fer. In seven ODIs versus Zimbabwe, Hasaranga owns 15 scalps at 14.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga has 44 scalps in home ODIs from 24 games at 20.81. It was his maiden five-wicket haul at home.

Unique records for Hasaranga

Hasaranga's 7/17 is the second-best bowling figure by a Sri Lankan bowler against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. Chaminda Vaas (8/19) is ahead of Hasaranga, who broke Ajantha Mendis's record (6/29). Meanwhile, Hasaranga has clocked the best figures by a Lankan versus Zimbabwe at RPS, Colombo.

Mendis slams his 27th ODI fifty

Kusal Mendis slammed a ferocious 66*-run knock versus Zimbabwe. He slammed nine fours and a six. Mendis has raced to 3,638 runs at 32.77. He owns three tons and 27 fifties. Playing his 17th ODI versus Zimbabwe, Mendis owns 443 runs at 36.91 (50s: 3). In 53 home ODIs, Mendis has amassed 1,780 runs at 38.69. He hammered his 14th fifty (100s: 2).

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe were off to a decent start before rain came calling and the match was reduced to 43 overs. SL went on top, claiming three wickets before rain spoiled the proceedings. After action resumed again, Hasaranga went on to run through the Zimbabwe order. It was Hasaranga, who had claimed the first three scalps as well. In response, Mendis helped the Lankans win.