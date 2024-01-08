Ranji Trophy 2024: Priyam Garg smokes his fifth First-Class century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:09 pm Jan 08, 202401:09 pm

Priyam Garg played a fluent knock against Kerala in 2024 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Priyam Garg was at his best for Uttar Pradesh against Kerala on Day 4 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The youngster hammered his fifth First-Class century. He reached the milestone in 200 deliveries. Garg's century was studded with seven boundaries and a solitary six. He played a crucial hand in the second innings as UP compiled 310/2 with a lead of 365 runs.

A look at Garg's First-Class career

Playing his 26th First-Class match, the youngster has amassed 1,700-plus runs at an average above 51. Besides five centuries, Garg has hammered 10 fifties in this format. He made his FC debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and with some crucial performances, he cemented his place in the middle order. Garg has represented UP in 41 and 46 List A and T20 matches, respectively.

Garg had an average 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy

Garg featured in seven matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, compiling 359 runs at an average of 44.87. The 23-year-old batter slammed a solitary hundred along with three fifties. He was UP's third-highest run-getter last season behind Rinku Singh (442), and Dhruv Jurel (429).