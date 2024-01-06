Australia thrash Pakistan in Sydney to complete 3-0 whitewash

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:53 am Jan 06, 202408:53 am

Australia thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets (Source: X/cricketcomau)

Australia have completed a 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a thumping eight-wicket triumph in the Sydney Test. The visitors dominated the initial half of the contest thanks to Aamer Jamal's all-round heroics. However, their collapse in the third innings meant Australia comfortably crossed the line. The likes of Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, and David Warner starred for the Aussies. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first. Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australia managed 299 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Labuschagne. Jamal took six wickets. Josh Hazlewood's four-fer meant Pakistan were restricted to 115 in their second outing. Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target.

An aggressive knock from Rizwan

Rizwan played with remarkable intent and scored 88 off 103 balls. The wicket-keeper, who scored 28 in his second outing, has now raced to 1,616 Test runs at 40.40. Overall, this was his ninth Test fifty (100s: 2). Against Australia, he has raced to 510 runs at 46.36. The tally includes two fifties and a ton.

Salman slammed his second successive fifty

Agha Salman also played with intent and scored 53 off 67 balls in Pakistan's first innings. The all-rounder has now raced to 809 Test runs at 42.57. Besides six fifties, the 30-year-old has hammered two centuries. He recorded his second successive fifty against Australia as he scored 50 in the final innings of the Melbourne Test. Salman bagged a duck in his second outing.

A stunning knock from Jamal

Jamal frustrated the Aussie bowlers, scoring 82 off 97 balls. This was his maiden Test fifty as he recorded the third-highest individual score by a visiting player batting at number nine or lower in Australia. Jamal's 82 is also now the fourth-highest individual Test score by a Pakistan batter operating at number nine or lower. This was also his highest First-Class score.

Third successive fifer for Cummins

Cummins returned with 5/61 and 1/24 in the match. Notably, he returned with twin five-wicket hauls in the preceding Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As per HOWSTAT, Cummins became the first Aussie skipper to claim three successive Test fifers. Overall, this was his 12th Test fifer as he now owns 258 scalps at 22.14. He finished the series as the highest wicket-taker (19).

7,000 international runs for Khawaja

Usman Khawaja, who scored 47 and 0 in the game, completed 7,000 (now 7,019) runs in international cricket. He averages 44.42 in national colors as the tally includes 17 tons and 38 fifties. Having played 69 Tests, Khawaja has gone to 5,224 runs, averaging 46.64. The southpaw became the 21st Australian batter to accomplish this milestone.

Fourth fifty of the series for Marsh

Marsh's 113-ball 54 was his fourth half-century in this series as he finished as the highest run-getter with 344 runs at 86. Versus Pakistan, Marsh has completed 500 runs (538) at 44.83. He registered his fifth fifty against them. As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has raced to 1,854 runs at an average of 31.42. Besides his three tons, he also owns 8 fifties.

Another six-fer for Jamal

After scoring 82, Jamal claimed 6/61 as Australia lost their last five wickets for 10 runs in their first innings. Playing his maiden Test series, Jamal finished with 18 scalps at 19.61 (5W: 1). With the bat, he managed 143 runs at 28.60. Notably, he also took a six-wicket haul in the opening Test in Perth.

Jamal scripts these records for Pakistan

As per cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, Jamal became the first bowler in Pakistan's Test history to take 18 wickets in a debut series (3 matches or less). Meanwhile, Jamal has become the fourth Pakistan bowler at the SCG to take six wickets or more in an innings. He joined Danish Kaneria (7/188), Mohammad Asif (6/41), and Imran Khan (6/63 and 6/102).

9,500 runs for Smith

Smith, who scored 38 and 4*, has now raced past 9,500 runs in Tests (9,514). His average of 58.01 is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs. His tally includes 32 tons and 40 fifties. Against Pakistan, the 34-year-old has raced to 1,175 runs, averaging 51.08. He has also scored over 1,040 Test runs at the SCG.

1,500 runs against Pakistan for Warner

Playing his farewell Test, Warner scored 38 and 57. During the course, he became the fourth Australian to accomplish 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. Overall, he has raced to 1,552 at 73.90 against the team. The tally includes six hundred and as many fifties. He bowed out with 8,786 Test runs at 44.59 (100s: 26, 50s: 37).

Twins fifties for Labuschagne

Labuschagne returned with twin fifties, registering scores worth 60 and 62*. He now owns four Test fifties and two tons against Pakistan, having raced to 805 runs at 50.31 against them. Having played 46 Tests, Labuschagne has raced to 3,996 runs at 52.57. The tally includes 19 fifties and 11 tons. He has also raced past 2,500 runs in home Tests (2,604).

Four-fer for Hazlewood

After managing 1/65 in his first outing, Hazlewood claimed 4/16 in his second innings. He has now raced to 249 Test wickets at 25.95. He owns nine four-fers and 10 five-wicket hauls. The pacer has raced to 36 Test wickets against Pakistan at 22.08. He recorded his best Test figures against the team.