Decoding Mohammed Siraj's stellar Test stats outside Asia

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Mohammed Siraj's stellar Test stats outside Asia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:26 am Jan 04, 202410:26 am

Siraj owns three fifers in Tests outside Asia (Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Siraj ran through South Africa's batting line-up on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test in Cape Town to register a career-best six-wicket haul. He was just unplayable with the new ball as he dismissed six of SA's top-seven batters. His 6/15 in just nine overs meant SA were folded for 55 while batting first. Here we decode Siraj's stats outside Asia.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Siraj has been a mainstay of India's Test bowling attack since his debut in the format in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against Australia. He is majorly known for his exploits with the new red cherry as he can swing the ball both ways with pace. The pacer has been more lethal in Tests outside Asia with the pitches being friendlier for fast bowling.

3/6

A stellar spell from Siraj

Siraj handed India the first breakthrough by dismissing Aiden Markram, who managed an outside edge. Dean Elgar then chopped a ball into his stumps. Tony de Zorzi was his third victim as SA lost four wickets inside the first 10 overs. Siraj produced a double-wicket maiden in the 16th over, having dismissed David Bedingham and Marco Jansen. Kyle Verreynne was his other victim.

4/6

50 scalps outside Asia

54 of Siraj's 67 Test scalps have come outside Asia. He is playing his 15th game away from home. As per ESPNcricinfo, all of his three five-wicket hauls have come in away matches (home of the opposition). Besides South Africa, he owns a fifer in Australia and West Indies. In Asia, he boasts 13 scalps in eight Tests at 26.15.

5/6

Decoding his stats outside Asia

He has played three Tests in Australia, all in his debut series, as he owns 13 scalps at 29.53 in the nation. In England, he has returned with 23 wickets in six games at 34. Playing his fourth game in SA, he has raced to 11 wickets at 24.54. He owns seven wickets across two Tests in West Indies at 17.85.

6/6

SA post their lowest total versus India

South Africa's 55 is now their lowest total versus India in Tests. Before this, their previous worst total was 79/10 in Nagpur, in 2015. For the third time, SA have been folded for below 100 versus India. Meanwhile, this is also South Africa's lowest Test score since their readmission in 1991.