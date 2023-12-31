Decoding the top run-scorers in women's T20Is (2023)

Hayley Matthews had a historic 2023 in women's T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2023 was action-packed with plenty of women's T20 clashes with Australia winning the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. There were plenty of ups and downs but a few batters consistently scored runs for their teams. It was a special year for Hayley Matthews while Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu also had strong a strong year. We decode the top run-getters in WT20Is in 2023.

NZ batter Suzie Bates had a decent year in WT20Is

New Zealand veteran opener Suzie Bates had a decent 2023 in WT20Is with 435 runs in 13 innings at an average of 39.54. Bates was the most successful NZ batter in WT20Is, hammering four fifties this year. She scored 137 runs in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Her highest score of 81* this year came against Bangladesh in the World Cup clash.

SL stalwart Chamari Athapaththu had a tremendous year in WT20Is

Chamari Athapaththu lived up to her reputation, hammering 470 runs in 16 WT20Is in 2023. The veteran opener owns a brilliant strike rate of 130.91, the second-highest among batters with 400-plus WT20I runs this year. The 33-year-old slammed three fifties in this format. She amassed 118 runs in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Her highest score of 80* in 2023 came against NZ.

SA opener Tazmin Brits had a superb year (WT20Is)

Experienced South African opener, Tazmin Brits had a defining year in WT20Is as he clocked 489 runs from 18 matches at an average of 37.61. She slammed four fifties in this format while batting at a strike rate of 108.42. Brits slammed 186 in the T20 World Cup as she clocked two fifties in the tournament. Overall, she has amassed 1,038 runs in WT20Is.

Wolvaardt was the highest run-getter in the 2023 T20 WC

Laura Wolvaardt maintained her consistency in WT20Is this year and finished 2023 with 586 runs from 19 matches at 45.07. 230 of those runs came in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup where she finished as the highest run-getter, slamming three fifties. Her exploits helped SA reach the final. Wolvaardt's 61-run knock was not enough as SA lost the final to Australia.

Hayley Matthews had a terrific year in WT20Is

It was a career-defining year for West Indies stalwart Hayley Matthews, who clocked 700 runs from 14 matches this year. She is the only batter to touch 700 runs in 2023. Interestingly, no other batters had even crossed the 600-run mark threshold. Hayley's historic 132-run knock saw WI chase down 213 against Australia, the highest run chase in women's T20Is.