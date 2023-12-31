Decoding the top wicket-takers in women's ODIs (2023)

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner claimed 24 wickets in WODIs this year (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2023 saw many exhilarating WODI clashes between different teams. Players showcased their skills but there was a massive influx of young bowlers this year. The rise of Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan and Nadine de Klerk was fascinating to watch by the fans. At the same time, experienced campaigners like Lea Tahuhu also made their mark. We decode the top wicket-takers in WODIs from 2023.

Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Rabeya Khan scalp 14 wickets

Australian spin duo of Alana King and Georgia Wareham and Bangladesh's leg-spinner Rabeya Khan scalped 14 wickets each in WODIs this year are collectively in the fifth spot. While the Aussie duo have achieved it in 10 matches each, Rabeya has featured in nine WODIs in 2023. Rabeya has the better average (21.92 ) and lower economy (3.88) among the three spinners.

New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu had a decent year in WODIs

Veteran pacer Lea Tahuhu was New Zealand's most successful bowler in WODIs this year with 15 wickets from nine matches at an average of 20.86. The 33-year-old claimed one of her three four-wicket hauls this year which came against Sri Lanka. Tahuhu completed 100 WODI wickets this year and became the first NZ bowler to achieve that milestone. Overall, she owns 109 WODI scalps.

A breakthrough year in WODIs for all-rounder Nadine de Klerk

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk had a terrific year as he returned with 16 wickets from nine WODIs this year at an average of 16.68. One can say that the youngster is following in the footsteps of her compatriot Marizanne Kapp. She claimed her career-best of 4/32 against Pakistan this year. De Klerk has also amassed 182 runs in 2023, hammering two fifties.

A terrific year for Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nahida Akter

Young left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has been a tremendous force for Bangladesh this year in WODIs. The 23-year-old claimed 20 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 19.45. This was the first time in her WODI career, that Nahida finished a year with 20 wickets. Nahida was exceptional against Pakistan as she claimed seven wickets while scalping six wickets against India (WODI series).

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner scalped 24 wickets in 2023

No matter the format, Australian spinner, Ashleigh Gardner keeps on dominating. The all-rounder is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs this year with 24 scalps from 13 matches at an exceptional average of 16.37. This is Gardner's best-ever return in WODIs from a calendar year and first year with 20-plus WODI wickets. The 26-year-old also amassed 188 runs with the bat, slamming a fifty.