Alex Carey slams his third Test fifty against Pakistan: Stats

2 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:02 am Dec 29, 202310:02 am

Carey averages over 30 in the format (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian wicket-keeper-batter Alex Carey scored a fine half-century against Pakistan in the third innings of the ongoing second and Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The southpaw batted well amid challenging conditions and ended up scoring 53 off 101 balls. His knock was laced with eight boundaries. This was Carey's third Test fifty against Pakistan. Here we look at his stats.

A fine knock from Carey

Carey, who managed just four runs in his first outing in the game, arrived to bat on the twilight of Day 3. He operated well with the lower-order batters on Day 4 morning and played some fine shots. His brilliance meant Australia managed 262 in their second outing. The 32-year-old Carey fell prey to pacer Mir Hamza soon after completing his fifty.

A look at his Test stats

Carey has raced to 1,094 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 31.25. Besides scoring six fifties, he has slammed a century in this format. His only century in the longest format came against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2022. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 270 Test runs at an average of 45 (50s: 3).

Carey's home and away stats

Carey has slammed 456 runs in 12 Test matches at home with an average of 32.57. In 14 away matches (home of opposition), he has amassed 524 runs at 26.20. He has smashed three fifties overseas. The 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and India was his first Test at a neutral venue. Carey scored 114 runs across two innings.

How has the match proceeded?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and skipper Shan Masood (54). Pat Cummins claimed five wickets. Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (50), and Carey helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Pakistan need 317 to win and level the series 1-1.