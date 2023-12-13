Australia and Pakistan announce their teams for opening Test: Details

Australia and Pakistan announce their teams for opening Test: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 01:18 pm Dec 13, 202301:18 pm

Australia face Pakistan in the first Test from December 14 onward (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Australia and Pakistan have named their respective playing XIs for the opening Test match in Perth, starting December 14. Pat Cummins will lead the Aussies with Travis Head being promoted as vice-captain. Head will be the co-vice-captain along with the present deputy, Steve Smith. For Pakistan, there are two debutants in the form of all-rounder Aamir Jamal and right-arm fast bowler Khurram Shahzad.

A look at the two teams

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

Aussie management puts its trust in Head

Head has been promoted for his abilities, which saw him deliver back-to-back match-winning performances in the semi-final and final of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, helping his side win the trophy. He also hit a solid 163 in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 against India. In 42 Tests, he owns 2,904 runs at 45.37.

Lyon makes a return

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon comes back to the playing XI for Australia, replacing Todd Murphy. Notably, Lyon's last performance was against England in The Ashes at Lord's where he suffered an injury. He missed the series remainder thereafter. Lyon owns 496 Test scalps at 31.00. Overall, he has claimed 736 scalps in First-Class cricket.

Jamal and Khurram to make their debuts

For Pakistan, Jamal and Khurram will want to express themselves. Jamal recently made his international debut for Pakistan a year back against England. He also represented the country at the Asian Games. Meanwhile, Khurram is set to make his international debut for Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Khurram owns 136 FC scalps at 29.24. Jamal owns 658 runs at 76 scalps in FC cricket.

All eyes on skipper Shan Masood

This will be Shan Masood's first assignment as the Pakistan cricket team captain. He replaced Babar Azam as the Test skipper following the ICC World Cup. The 34-year-old owns 1,597 runs in Tests at 28.51.