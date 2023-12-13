All-round Andre Russell floors England on his T20I return: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

All-round Andre Russell floors England on his T20I return: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:34 pm Dec 13, 202312:34 pm

Andre Russell put in a shift versus England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell made the difference as West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first T20I in Barbados. Russell made his last T20I appearance on November 6, 2021, versus Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup. He returned to the side versus England and chipped in largely. England managed 171/10 in 19.3 overs before WI won with 11 balls to spare.

2/4

A three-wicket haul with the ball

Russell claimed figures worth 3/19 with the ball from his four overs. He dismissed Philip Salt (40) to break a 77-run opening stand. Salt, who was in defining touch, fell right after the powerplay. In the death overs, Russell sent back Liam Livingstone (27), who swung across the line to be bowled before Rehan Ahmed was caught at long-on.

3/4

A solid 14-ball 29* with the bat

West Indies were with the asking rate in the chase before being reduced to 101/4 in 11.3 overs and then 123/6 in 14.4 overs. The dangerous Russell walked into bat at number eight and joined skipper Rovman Powell in the middle. The duo added an unbeaten 49-run stand to help WI win. Russell struck 29* from 14 balls, striking at 207.14.

4/4

A look at Russell's T20I stats

Russell's 3/19 is now his best figure with the ball in T20Is. He owns 42 wickets at an average of 32.92. This was just his second three-wicket haul in T20Is (also 3/43 versus Australia in July 2021). Overall, Russell owns 411 T20 wickets. With the bat, Russell has raced to 770 T20I runs at 20.26 (SR: 157.46). He registered his highest score versus England.