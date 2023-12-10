WPL 2024 auction: Decoding the top 5 costliest signings

1/6

Sports 2 min read

WPL 2024 auction: Decoding the top 5 costliest signings

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:10 pm Dec 10, 202303:10 pm

DC beat Mumbai Indians (MI) to acquire Sutherland's services (Source: X/@ICC)

Several players went big under the hammer in the player auction for the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), which took place on December 9. All five teams have now been finalized as a total of 30 players were bought. While some prominent names went unsold, franchises fought hard for a few unknown commodities. Here are the top five costliest signings at the event.

2/6

Phoebe Litchfield - Rs. 1 crore (Gujarat Giants)

Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield fetched Rs. 1 crore from Gujarat Giants. The youngster has made a stunning start to her international career and is expected to go a long way. The 20-year-old Litchfield scored a scintillating 19-ball 52 against West Indies in one of her three WT20I innings. She also fared well in Women's Big Bash League 2023, scoring 309 runs at 28.09.

3/6

Shabnim Ismail - Rs. 1.20 crore (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians splashed Rs. 1.2 crore for former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail, who retired from international cricket earlier this year. With 123 wickets an economy rate of 5.77, the 35-year-old is the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. Ismail fared decently in the WBBL 2023, picking up 13 wickets in 14 matches for Hobart Hurricanes (ER: 6.22).

4/6

Vrinda Dinesh - Rs. 1.30 crore (UP Warriorz)

UP Warriorz secured Vrinda Dinesh's services for a bid of Rs. 1.3 crore. The uncapped Indian batter played an instrumental role in Karnataka's road to the final of the Senior Women's ODI trophy earlier in the year. She was sensational throughout the season, amassing 477 runs at 47.70. Dinesh was also a part of India's triumphant 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Cup campaign.

5/6

Annabel Sutherland - Rs. 2 crore (Delhi Capitals)

Young Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs. 2 crore. Sutherland, who made her international debut in February 2020, played for Gujarat Giants last season. Sutherland was on a roll in the 2023 Women's Big Bash League, scoring 288 runs - the most for Melbourne Stars. Her tally of 23 wickets was the joint-third-most in the season.

6/6

Kashvee Gautam - Rs. 2 crore (Gujarat Giants)

Uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the talk of the town after fetching Rs. 2 crore from Gujarat Giants. The 20-year-old was part of the Indian U-23 team that won the ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Gautam also had a steady Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023 as she returned with 12 wickets from seven matches. She is also a handy lower-order batter.