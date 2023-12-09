WPL auction: DC buy Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore

1/4

Sports 2 min read

WPL auction: DC buy Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:17 pm Dec 09, 202304:17 pm

DC beat Mumbai Indians (MI) to acquire Sutherland's services (Source: X/@ICC)

Young Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has been sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 2 crore in the player auction for the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). The 22-year-old, who set her base price at Rs 40 lakh, was released by Gujarat Giants following the 2023 season. DC had to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) to acquire Sutherland's services. Here are further details.

2/4

Dismal show in WT20Is and WPL 2023

Sutherland, who made her international debut in February 2020, has fared decently in Australian colors. In WT20Is, however, the youngster has dismal returns as the right-arm pacer owns just 10 wickets in 22 outings (ER: 7.68). She has managed just 97 runs with the bat. Sutherland played four matches in WPL 2023. She scored only 28 runs and picked up three wickets (ER: 10.99).

3/4

A breakthrough WBBL season

Sutherland was on a roll in the 2023 Women's Big Bash League, scoring 288 runs - the most for Melbourne Stars. Her tally of 23 wickets was the joint-third-most in the season. Earlier this year, she scored a Test century in the high-profile Ashes series. Her 47-ball 50 batting at No. 7 proved crucial in Australia's only ODI win of the multi-format Ashes.

4/4

30 slots available in the auction

Only 30 slots were up for grabs across the five teams. Out of this, only nine slots were available for the foreign players. 60 cricketers, including 21 overseas players, were retained across five franchises. 29 players were released from their existing squads. Only West Indies' Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth set themselves at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.