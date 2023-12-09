2nd Test, New Zealand beat Bangladesh: Decoding WTC 2023-25 table

03:29 pm Dec 09, 2023

The series ended in a 1-1 draw (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the second and final Test in Dhaka, leveling the series 1-1. It was a low-scoring thriller that concluded within four days despite significant rain interruptions. Glenn Phillips starred with his all-round heroics. With this win, Bangladesh opened their account in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship table. Here are further details.

How did the game pan out?

On Day 1, 15 wickets fell with Bangladesh being folded for 172. In response, NZ managed 180 as Glenn Phillips starred with a fiery 87-run knock. Zakir Hasan's 59 helped the hosts finish at 144 in their second innings. Ajaz Patel claimed 6/57. Chasing 137, NZ were reeling at 69/6 before Phillips (40*) and Mitchell Santner (35*) powered them over the line.

NZ open their account

The series opener marked the start of both teams' campaigns in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. With the series ending in a 1-1 draw, both NZ and Bangladesh now jointly hold the second place with 12 points and a PCT of 50% apiece. Meanwhile, it must be noted that NZ are the champions of the inaugural WTC in 2021.

India stand firm at second, WI languish at sixth

India beat West Indies 1-0 in their only series so far in the cycle. With a win in the opener, India collected their first points. The rain-curtailed second Test was drawn and both teams were awarded four points each. India with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67% are second in the standings. WI hold the sixth place with four points (PCT: 16.67%).

Pakistan remain at the top

Pakistan created history in Sri Lanka, and therefore, they continue to hold their position at the top of the WTC standings. With their first win at Galle, Pakistan ended their year-long drought for a Test win. They whitewashed SL, beating them by an innings and 222 runs. It was their biggest away Test win. Pakistan have 24 points with 100% PCT.

Decoding England and Australia's positions

England and Australia played out a 2-2 draw in their only series in this cycle, The Ashes. England are sixth in the WTC standings with nine points and a PCT of 15%. Australia are fourth in the table with 18 points and a PCT of 30%. Notably, England were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offences in the series. Australia also lost 10 points.

WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates