VHT 2023: Kerala's Kunnummal, Prasad hammer brilliant tons against Maharashtra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:51 pm Dec 09, 202302:51 pm

Rohan Kunnummal slammed his fourth List A century

Kerala openers Rohan Kunnummal and Krishna Prasad hammered authoritative knocks against Maharashtra in the preliminary quarter-final of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Kunnummal hammered his fourth List A ton, Prasad slammed his maiden century. Prasad's career-best 144 and Kunnummal's 95-ball 120 allowed Kerala to set the tone and compile a humongous total of 383/4. The duo were brilliant in this knock-out clash.

An authoritative knock from Kunnummal

Before this knock, Kunnummal had a very below-par tournament, having slammed no fifties in seven games. However, he raised his game exactly when his team needed him. He stitched a 218-run opening stand with Prasad to hand Kerala the upper hand in the match. Kunnummal holed out to Sohan Jamale in the 35th over off Azim Kazi's bowling.

First 50-plus score for Kunnummal in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 25-year-old opening batter has amassed 234 runs from eight matches this season at 29.25. Notably, this is Kunnummal's only 50-plus score in the competition. He has slammed 37 fours and two sixes in 2023 VHT.

A look at his List-A numbers

Kunnummal made his List A debut in 2017, representing Kerala against Tamil Nadu. Since then, the 25-year-old dasher has amassed 1,262 runs from 30 matches at an average in excess of 45. Besides four centuries, he has also hammered five fifties in this format. He finished with 240 runs from eight innings in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slamming a century.

A career-best knock from Prasad

While Kunnummal played his aggressive game, Prasad also complimented him well. The duo added 218 runs which allowed the middle-order batters to express themselves later in the innings. After Kunnummal's dismissal, Prasad stitched a 74-run stand with Sanju Samson, taking the total beyond the 300-run mark. Eventually, he fell to Pradeep Dadhe in the 44th over. He slammed 13 fours and four sixes.

A look at Prasad's List A numbers

Playing only his third List A match, Prasad showed great character against Maharashtra to score his maiden century in this format. He has compiled 211 runs in three List A matches after making his debut in 2023 VHT against Sikkim earlier this month. The 24-year-old made his T20 debut last year for Kerala against Arunachal Pradesh in October.

A summary of the Kerala innings

Kerala openers, Kunnummal and Prasad were at their dominant best right from the outset. The duo scored the bulk of the runs and were positive throughout the partnership. They added 218 runs before Kunnummal was dismissed. But Prasad kept going as he added 74 runs with Samson. Later, Vishnu Vinod and Abdul Bazith's 64-run partnership helped Kerala post a mammoth total of 383/4.