New Zealand beat Bangladesh in low-scoring second Test: Key stats

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Dec 09, 202302:45 pm

Glenn Phillips starred with his all-round heroics (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS) )

New Zealand have defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the second and final Test in Dhaka, leveling the series 1-1. It was a low-scoring thriller as only a couple of fifties were witnessed in the entire game. Glenn Phillips starred with his all-round heroics. The game concluded within four days despite rain washing out more than four sessions of play. Here are further details.

How did the game pan out?

On Day 1, 15 wickets fell with Bangladesh being folded for 172. In response, NZ managed 180 as Glenn Phillips starred with a fiery 87-run knock. Zakir Hasan's 59 helped the hosts finish at 144 in their second innings. Chasing 137, NZ were reeling at 69/6 before Phillips (40*) and Mitchell Santner (35*) powered them over the line.

150 Test wickets at home for Taijul

Taijul Islam, who claimed 3/34 and 2/58, become the second Bangladesh bowler to complete 150 Test wickets at home. Playing his 31st Test on home soil, the 31-year-old has raced to 154 wickets at 27.39. Shakib Al Hasan leads this tally with 159 scalps in this regard. Overall, Taijul has raced to 192 scalps in 44 Tests at 31.25 (5W: 12).

Glenn Phillips smashes career-best 87

Phillips managed a fiery 87 from 72 balls in NZ's first innings and followed it up with a 48-ball 40. Playing his 3rd career Test match, Phillips has raced to 233 runs at 46.60. The dasher recorded his second Test fifty and a career-best score. With the ball, he managed 3/31 in Bangladesh's first innings. He scalped eight wickets in the series at 16.38.

5,000 FC runs for Hasan

Opener Zakir Hasan smoked his third Test fifty in Bangladesh's second innings. He ended up scoring 59 off 86 balls. The tally includes 19 fifties and 15 tons. He also completed 5,000 (now 5,036) First-Class runs during his stay. In five Tests now, the batter has raced to 354 runs at 35.40 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

A fine spell from Ajaz

Ajaz Patel, who claimed 2/54 in Bangladesh's first innings, returned with 6/57 in his second outing. Playing his 16th Test match, the left-arm spinner has amassed 62 wickets at an average of 29.76. 58 of his wickets have come in Asia at 28.58. His other four wickets came in two Tests in England. He owns four five-wicket hauls, including a 10-wicket haul.

Santner claims twin three-fers

Playing his first Test since June 2021, Santner claimed three wickets apiece in Bangladesh's both innings, recording figures worth 3/51 and 3/65. He hence recorded his best match figures in Tests (6/116). He has now raced to 47 wickets in 25 Tests at 42.28. He also owns two fifties and a ton in the format. Overall, he has raced to 802 runs at 25.06.

Six wickets for Mehidy

Like Santner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz also claimed twin three-fers as he returned with 3/53 and 3/52. Playing his 41st Test, Mehidy has raced to 159 scalps at 33.03. In seven Tests versus NZ, Mehidy owns 18 scalps. He registered his best bowling figures versus the Kiwis. Mehidy is three away from 100 scalps at home (97). He also boasts 1,338 Test runs at 19.97.