Nat Sciver-Brunt slams her 13th WT20I fifty: Key stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Nat Sciver-Brunt slams her 13th WT20I fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:31 pm Dec 06, 202309:31 pm

England women's cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a valiant 77-run knock versus India in the first T20I (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England women's cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a valiant 77-run knock versus India in the first T20I on Wednesday. Sciver-Brunt smoked a 53-ball 77 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as ENGW posted a challenging score of 197/6. Sciver-Brunt came to the crease when England were 2/2. She went on to share a solid 138-run stand alongside Danielle Wyatt (75) to help the visitors.

2/4

A solid effort against India Women

ENGW were in trouble early on, losing Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey for 1 and 0 respectively. Thereafter, the century-plus stand for the third wicket thwarted India Women. Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt consolidated before breaking loose. Sciver-Brunt slammed 13 fours, striking at 145.28. She was dismissed in the 19th over by Renuka Singh. It was a solid effort from the 31-year-old veteran.

3/4

Fifth WT20I versus India

With her 77, Sciver-Brunt has raced to 2,307 WT20I runs at 27.14. Versus INDW, the experienced batter now owns 452 runs at 32.28. This was her fifth fifty versus INDW, besides her best score. She also went past 50 fours (53). As per ESPNcricinfo, Sciver-Brunt now owns 587 runs away (home of opposition). This was her maiden fifty in away WT20Is.

4/4

Record 138-run stand on offer

Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt's 138-run stand is now the highest partnership for any wicket in India Women vs England Women T20I matches. They broke the 129-run stand between Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.