Danielle Wyatt slams 75 in her 150th WT20I match: Stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 08:57 pm Dec 06, 2023

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt struck a sensational 75-run knock versus India in her 150th WT20I match (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt struck a sensational 75-run knock versus India in her 150th WT20I match. Wyatt hit a 47-ball 75 after opening the innings as England Women posted 197/6 in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. ENGW were reduced to 2/2 before Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt added 138 runs. Here we decode Wyatt's stats.

Wyatt shines with a knock of 75 versus INDW

ENGW were in trouble early on, losing Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey for 1 and 0 respectively. Thereafter, the 138-run stand for the third wicket thwarted India Women. The two consolidated before breaking loose. Wyatt slammed eight fours and two sixes, striking at 159.57. She was dismissed in the 16th over by Saika Ishaque. It was a solid effort from the 32-year-old veteran.

1,000 WT20I runs for Wyatt in away matches

Wyatt's 75 saw her race to 2,602 runs from 150 matches (129 innings) at an average of 22.23. She slammed her 14th fifty in the format. Wyatt also owns two hundreds. Versus INDW, Wyatt has slammed 618 runs at 32.52. She hit her third fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wyatt has raced past 1,000 WT20I runs (1,050) away (home of opposition) at 26.92.

Record 138-run stand on offer

Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt's 138-run stand is now the highest partnership for any wicket in India Women vs England Women T20I matches. They broke the 129-run stand between Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.