India post 160/8 versus Australia in the 5th T20I

By Rajdeep Saha 08:44 pm Dec 03, 202308:44 pm

Suryakumar Yadav failed in the fifth T20I (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team scored 160/8 in the fifth and final T20I versus Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer made his presence felt with a 37-ball 53 and helped India get past 150. For the Aussies, Ben Dwarshuis and Jason Behrendorff claimed two scalps each. Australia, who are 3-1 down in the series, need 161 runs to win this dead rubber.

India manage 42/2 in the PP overs

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad started on a decent note before the former went bonkers in the fourth over, smashing Behrendorff for two fours and a six. However, Jaiswal was dismissed in the same over. Gaikwad was sent back by Dwarshuis in the next over. India finished on 42/2 after six overs.

What happened in the middle overs?

In the middle overs (7-15), Dwarshuis dismissed Suryakumar Yadav early on as the runs dried up. In the 10th over, the in-form Rinku Singh departed with Tanveer Sangha claiming his scalp. From the 11th over onward, India broke the shackles. However, Aaron Hardie bowled an excellent 14th over to dismiss Jitesh Sharma. India were 108/5 at the end of 15 overs.

India manage 55 runs in the final five overs

Axar Patel's solid cameo of 31 runs helped India gain some momentum at the death. He smashed two fours and a six. In the final over, Shreyas got to his fifty with a four and a six. India scored 55 runs in five overs.

8th T20I fifty from the blade of Iyer

Shreyas slammed five fours and two sixes in his 53. His pivotal 50-run stand alongside Axar was the key for India after the hosts were reduced to 97/5. Shreyas has raced to 1,104 T20I runs at 30.06. He slammed his 8th fifty.