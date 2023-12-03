India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Matthew Wade elects to field

06:37 pm Dec 03, 2023

India and Australia face each other in the 5th T20I (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Australia will fight for pride in the fifth and final T20I against India in Bengaluru. Team India won the last match in Raipur and sealed the series. Notably, it's a dead rubber in Bengaluru but both teams will look to finish strongly. India have an opportunity to flex their muscles. Australian skipper Matthew Wade has won the toss and will bowl first.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 30 T20Is while India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 18 matches in comparison to Australia's 11 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Kangaroos have won only five out of the 13 T20Is that they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Venue, broadcast details, timing and more

The fifth T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 3. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. India have featured in six T20Is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning only two matches.

All eyes are on Matthew Wade

In his last eight T20I innings against India, Matthew Wade has scored 333 runs at 111 and a strike rate of 174.34. He's also fifth in terms of most T20I runs against India. Wade has returned with 465 runs across 15 T20I games against India.

A look at the two teams

Australia have included Nathan Ellis. For India, Deepak Chahar replaces Arshdeep Singh. Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (wk/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha. India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.