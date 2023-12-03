VHT: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane slams 45th List A fifty

VHT: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane slams 45th List A fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:26 pm Dec 03, 202304:26 pm

Rahane scored 78 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane hammered a fine fifty against Tripura in the Round 6 Match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The veteran led from the front with the bat and hammered his maiden half-century this season. He missed out on his 11th List A ton as he ended up scoring 78 off 84 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a maximum.

A captain's knock from Rahane

Chasing the revised target of 276 in 46 overs, Mumbai lost two quick wickets. Rahane arrived with the scorecard reading 2/7. The skipper joined forces with opener Jay Bista (52) and the duo added 101 runs for the third wicket. While Rahane was watchful early on, he eventually shifted gears to enhance the scoring rate. He eventually fell prey to Parvez Sultan.

Here are his List A numbers

Playing his 180th List A match, Rahane has raced to 6,467 runs at an impressive average of nearly 40. While this was his 45th fifty in the format, the tally also includes 10 tons with 187 being his best score. This was his maiden 50-plus score in the ongoing event as his previous scores in the competition read: 12, 8, 3, 34*, 15*.

A look at his ODI numbers

Rahane made his ODI debut back in 2011 against India and has amassed 2,962 runs in 90 matches at an average of 35.26. The veteran batter has smashed 24 fifties and three hundreds in this format. However, his stocks in limited overs cricket have fallen long ago as he last played an ODI for India back in 2018 against South Africa at the Centurion.

Has Rahane played his last game for India?

Rahane's international career got a reprieve this year as he was selected in India's squad for the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. He scored a fifty in the summit clash and was also selected for India's next Test assignment, the away series against West Indies. However, he has been dropped for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.