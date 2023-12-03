VHT: Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad registers four-fer and hundred against Railways

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:13 pm Dec 03, 202304:13 pm

Prerak Mankad recorded his career-best bowling figures (Source: X/@IPL)

Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad was at his all-round best against Railways in the Round 6 Match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-arm fast bowler made the ball talk in the first innings and claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul. He then scored a sensational ton, an unbeaten 101 off 115 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes). Here we look at his stats.

A stellar show from Mankad

Batting first in Alur, Railways lost wickets at regular intervals. Mankad did the damage in the middle overs as he claimed 4/32 in 10 overs. He also delivered two maidens. The all-rounder's brilliance meant Railways were folded for 165. Mankad then displayed his batting prowess and compiled a well-paced hundred. The 29-year-old powered Saurashtra to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Career-best figures for Mankad

Mankad recorded his second four-fer in List A cricket and also his best figures in the format. Having played 59 games in the 50-over format, the pacer has now raced to 45 wickets at an average of 28-plus. Meanwhile, his economy rate is under 4.5. Mankad has now raced to six wickets in the ongoing season.

Fourth ton for Mankad

With the bat, Mankad has completed 1,667 List A runs at a decent average of around 34. However, his strike rate in the format is over 100. While this was his fourth hundred in List A cricket, the tally also includes seven fifties with 174 being his best score. Before this knock, he had not crossed the 25-run mark this season.