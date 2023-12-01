Cheteshwar Pujara slams his 34th half-century in List A cricket

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara slams his 34th half-century in List A cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:26 pm Dec 01, 202312:26 pm

Pujara scored an unbeaten 55 off 114 balls (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara smoked a valiant half-century for Saurashtra in the Round 5 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 against Mumbai. Despite not getting any support, the experienced campaigner held one end and ended up scoring an unbeaten 55 off 114 balls. Notably, Saurashtra were bundled out for just 144 despite his brilliance. Here are his stats.

2/4

A valiant knock from Pujara

Pujara arrived at number four after Saurashtra were reduced to 7/2. The tale of falling wickets continued as the Alur track had plenty of assistance for the bowlers. The veteran batter, however, showcased remarkable resilience and fought alone. He was the only one to cross the 30-run mark from the team as Saurashtra posted a somewhat respectable total.

3/4

Pujara goes past 5,700 List A runs

Earlier this year, Pujara completed 5,500 List A runs. He has now raced to 5,732 runs in 128 games at a sensational average of 56-plus. While this was his 34th century in the format, he also owns 16 tons with 174 being his highest score. He managed 51 runs at 10.20 in five ODI appearances for India.

4/4

End of Pujara's international career?

The 35-year-old Pujara is not a part of India's Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. He last played for India in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. As youngsters like Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill have emerged, Pujara could well have played his last international game. Pujara owns 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at 43.60 (100s: 19, 50s: 35).