1st Test: Bangladesh compile 310/9 versus NZ on Day 1

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:16 pm Nov 28, 202306:16 pm

Mahmudul Hasan Joy slammed a fine 86-run knock on Day 1 versus NZ (Photo credit: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh started the first Test in Sylhet with a decent batting display as they compiled 310/9 on Day 1. The New Zealand bowlers restricted the hosts from running away with the match, but Mahmudul Hasan Joy's brilliant 86-run knock helped them gain momentum. Glenn Phillips was the pick of the bowlers for NZ as he finished the day with career-best figures of 4/53.

Joy smashes his fourth Test fifty, surpasses 500 runs

Joy looked the most comfortable among the Bangladeshi batters during his 166-ball 86. He also surpassed 500 runs in Test cricket while smashing his fourth fifty in this format. The youngster batted with a lot of conviction and did not shy away from punishing the loose balls. He stitched two 50-plus partnerships with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque before getting dismissed.

Joint third-highest score by a Bangladeshi opener against NZ (Tests)

Joy's 86-run knock is the joint third-highest individual score for a Bangladeshi opening batter against the Kiwis in Test cricket. Tamim Iqbal holds the first two positions, having slammed a ton and eight fifties against NZ in 11 Tests. He slammed 126 which holds the top spot followed by his 95. Joy and Soumya Sarkar's 86 is the joint third-highest score.

Ajaz Patel completes 50 Test wickets

NZ spinner Ajaz Patel was decent on the opening day of the Test series in Bangladesh. He reached his milestone of 50 wickets in Test cricket when he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim. The 35-year-old made his Test debut for NZ in 2018 against Pakistan and has featured in 15 Test matches at 31. 68 ever since. He finished the day with 2/76.

Shahadat Hossain makes his Test debut

Bangladesh are missing several players due to various reasons and that's why youngster Shahadat Hossain made his debut against NZ in the first Test. The 21-year-old has scored 1,383 runs in 22 First Class matches at 36.39 (100s: 2, 50s: 11). He was rewarded for his stellar domestic performances. Shahadat scored 24 runs off 54 balls before falling to Phillips.

Maiden Test four-fer for Glenn Phillips

In a shocking development, Philipps garnered substantial turn from the pitch among the NZ spinners. The part-time spinner was sensational as he registered his career-best bowling figures of 4/53. He removed the likes of Shanto, Mominul, Shahadat, and Nurul Hasan. Although he made his Test debut in 2020, this is the first time he rolled his arm over.

Bangladesh's sixth 300-plus total against NZ in Test cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, this is only the sixth time Bangladesh have managed to cross the 300-run mark against NZ in Test cricket. Their highest total against the Kiwis is 595/8d from 2018 in Wellington. They scored 501/10 in Chattogram back in 2013 while compiling 458/10 in Mount Maunganui in 2022.

The summary of Day 1

Batting first, Bangladesh had a decent start before Zakir Hasan was dismissed. Joy batted brilliantly and added 53 runs with Shanto followed by an 88-run partnership with Mominul to steady the ship for Bangladesh. Two quick wickets changed the course of the game. However, contributions from Shahadat, Nurul, and Mehidy Hasan helped them reach a decent total. Phillips finished with 4/53.