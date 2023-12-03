India beat Australia in the 5th T20I, seal series 4-1

By Rajdeep Saha 10:34 pm Dec 03, 202310:34 pm

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia in the fifth and final T20I (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia in the fifth and final T20I to pocket the series 4-1 on Sunday in Bengaluru. A fifty from Shreyas Iyer and a cameo of 31 runs by Axar Patel helped India get to 160/8. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis and Jason Behrendorff claimed two scalps each. In response, Australia fell short by six runs (154/8).

How did the match pan out?

India posted 160/8 in 20 overs after being reduced to 97/5 at one stage. India were 42/2 in the powerplay before managing 105/5 after 15 overs. 55 runs were scored in the death overs for the loss of three wickets. Shreyas and Axar Patel played crucial knocks. In response, Australia were 102/3 at one stage before losing key wickets. India held on thereafter.

Third-highest run-getter by an Indian in a bilateral T20I series

Ruturaj Gaikwad managed a score of 10 in the 5th T20I. However, the dashing opener finished the series with 223 runs. He has become the third-highest scorer for India in a bilateral T20I series. Gaikwad is only behind KL Rahul (224 vs NZ in 2020) and Virat Kohli, who scored 231 runs versus England in 2021.

Most runs against Australia in a T20I bilateral series

Gaikwad now owns the most runs against Australia in a T20I bilateral series. Gaikwad broke the record of NZ dasher Martin Guptill, who scored 218 runs in five matches against the Aussies in 2021. His scores in the five-match series read: 0, 58, 123*, 32, and 10. On Sunday, he was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis.

Shreyas slams his 8th T20I fifty

Shreyas slammed five fours and two sixes in his 53-run knock. He has raced to 1,104 T20I runs at an average of 30.66. Shreyas slammed his 8th T20I fifty. This was his first T20I fifty against the Aussies.

Bishnoi shines in this series (PP overs)

Ravi Bishnoi claimed 2/29 from his four overs. Notably, he bowled one over in the powerplay and claimed a wicket. As per Cricbuzz, in this series versus Australia, Bishnoi bowled 7 overs in the powerplay. He went on to concede 45 runs and claimed a total of five wickets. Bishnoi's economy rate was 6.43 and he also bowled 20 dot balls.

Key numbers for Mukesh and Axar

In nine T20Is, Mukesh Kumar (3/32) now owns seven scalps. He registered his best T20I figures. Axar was solid once again and gave away just 14 runs from his four overs. He took one scalp. Playing his 50th T20I, he owns 45 scalps.

Ben McDermott scores a fifty for Australia

Australia's Ben McDermott scored a 54-run knock from 36 balls. He smashed five sixes. In 25 T20Is, he now has 345 runs at 18.00. This was his second T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his maiden fifty away (home of the opposition).