1st Test: Ajaz Patel claims four-wicket haul against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:47 pm Dec 01, 2023

Ajaz Patel has raced to 54 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series opener in Sylhet. The first innings of the contest saw him complete 50 wickets in the format as he returned with 2/76. Ajaz has indeed been brilliant in Test format and he has particularly enjoyed operating in Asian conditions. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Ajaz

The left-arm spinner drew the first blood for the Kiwis, dismissing Zakir Hasan with 23 runs on the board. He dismissed the well-set Mushfiqur Rahim for 67, providing his side a crucial breakthrough. Tail-enders Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam were his final two victims as Bangladesh were folded for 338. Ajaz eventually finished with 4/148 in 36.4 overs.

10th New Zealand spinner to scalp 50 Test wickets

Playing his 15th Test match, the left-arm spinner has amassed 54 wickets at an average of 32.11. 50 of his wickets have come in Asia at 30.94. His other four wickets came in two Tests in England. He owns a solitary fifer and four four-wicket hauls. His 10/119 against India in Mumbai in December 2021 are the best Test figures by a NZ bowler.

First left-arm spinner to take 10 wickets (Test innings)

England's Jim Laker was the first bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. The former off-spinner recorded figures of 10/53 against Australia in Manchester in 1956. Nearly 43 years later, the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble achieved this feat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, against Pakistan (10/74). In 2021, Ajaz became the first left-arm spinner to reach this landmark.

How has the first Test proceeded?

Batting first, Bangladesh compiled a total of 310 courtesy of an 86-run knock from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post a score of 317, taking the lead. However, Bangladesh were brilliant in the second innings thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and fifties from Rahim and Mehidy Hasan. They posted 338, handing NZ a target of 332.