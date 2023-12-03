Shreyas Iyer hammers his maiden T20I fifty against Australia: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

This is Shreyas Iyer's eighth T20I fifty (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer was in his element in the fifth T20I against Australia in Bengaluru. He hammered his eighth fifty in the format. Iyer's 53-run knock from 37 deliveries on a tricky pitch helped India post a fighting total of 160/8 from their 20 overs. His innings was laced with five boundaries and two sixes. Here we decode his stats.

A well-calculated knock from Iyer

Iyer was at the crease when India were 33/1 after four overs. However, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the next over before losing two more wickets within the first 10 overs. India were 55/4 when Iyer and Jitesh Sharma added 42 runs before the latter was dismissed. Later, he stitched a 46-run stand with Axar Patel. Iyer was knocked over by Nathan Ellis.

A look at his T20I numbers

Playing his 51st T20I match for India, Iyer has amassed 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66. He also owns a decent strike rate of 136.12. As mentioned, he has hammered eight fifties in this format. This was his first T20I fifty against the Aussies. He owns a poor record against them, scoring only 73 runs in four innings at 24.33.