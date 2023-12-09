Ajaz Patel stars with sensational six-wicket haul against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:45 am Dec 09, 202311:45 am

This was his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand's star left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a sensational six-wicket haul in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test against hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka. The veteran made great utilization of the spin-friendly conditions as most of the Bangladesh batters looked clueless against him. This was his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Ajaz

Ajaz, who claimed 2/54 in Bangladesh's first innings, was lethal with his turning deliveries in his second outing. He ran through the batting order, dismissing the likes of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nurul Hasan. He also went on to dismiss Zakir Hasan (59), Bangladesh's lone half-centurion. Shoriful Islam was his final victim as Ajaz claimed 6/57 in 18 overs.

Here are his Test stats

Playing his 16th Test match, the left-arm spinner has amassed 62 wickets at an average of 29.76. 58 of his wickets have come in Asia at 28.58. His other four wickets came in two Tests in England. He owns four five-wicket hauls, including a 10-wicket haul. His 10/119 against India in Mumbai in December 2021 are the best Test figures by a NZ bowler.

How has the match proceeded?

On Day 1, 15 wickets fell with Bangladesh being folded for 172. In response, NZ managed 180 as Glenn Phillips starred with a fiery 87-run knock. Zakir's fifty helped the hosts finish at 144 in their second innings. Patel starred with a brilliant six-wicket haul. NZ need to chase 137 to win the game and level the two-match series 1-1.