India's Shafali Verma completes 1,500 runs in WT20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:56 pm Dec 06, 202311:56 pm

Shafali Verma slammed 52 versus ENGW (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Dashing young Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma hit a 52-run knock versus England in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shafali's knock came at a losing cause India (159/6) failed to chase down 198 versus England Women, who posted 197/6. However, Shafali has gone past 1,500 WT20I runs, becoming the fifth Indian player to do so. Here's more.

Shafali's fight was not enough for India

Shafali was off to a scratchy start but fought her way back. She found her rhythm during her 42-ball 52. Her knock was laced with nine fours. However, Shafali lacked support at the other end for major parts of the game. India were 110/3 before England stamped their authority and tightened things. Shafali was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone in the 17th over.

A maiden fifty against ENGW for Shafali

Shafali's 52 has seen her race to 1,508 runs at an average of 24.32. She has joined the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (3,180), Smriti Mandhana (2.960), Mithali Raj (2,364), and Jemimah Rodrigues (1,864) in terms of 1,500-plus runs for India. Shafali slammed her 7th WT20I fifty. In 11 matches versus ENGW, she has 200 runs at 18.18. This was her maiden fifty versus ENGW.

Breaking down her numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafali owns 386 runs at home, averaging 29.69. In away matches (home of opposition), she has clocked 528 runs at 19.55. At neutral venues, she has smoked 594 runs at 27.00.