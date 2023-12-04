WI vs ENG: Harry Brook smashes his third ODI half-century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:05 am Dec 04, 2023

This is Harry Brook's maiden ODI outing against West Indies (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England youngster Harry Brook slammed a fine fifty against West Indies in the first ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. This was his third ODI fifty and maiden against WI. His 71-run knock helped England post a decent total of 325 from their 50 overs. Notably, he was the only English batter with a 50-plus score. Here we decode his stats.

A fine hand from Brook

Brook was out in the middle when England were 110/3 in the 15.4 overs after Ben Duckett departed back to the pavilion. The youngster stitched a 71-run stand with Zak Crawley before the latter was dismissed. However, Brook kept on chipping away as he added 41 runs with Liam Livingstone to take the total beyond the 230-run mark. Brook was dismissed by Romario Shepherd.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing only his 13th ODI for England, Brook has amassed 363 runs at an average of 27.92. He has slammed three fifties in this format while this was his first outing against WI. His other two ODI fifties have come against Afghanistan and South Africa. 80 is his highest score in this format against the Proteas in January this year in Bloemfontein.

Brook had a below-par 2023 ODI World Cup

The young dasher featured in six matches in England's forgettable 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Brook returned with 163 runs at an average of 28.16 while slamming a fifty against Afghanistan. Dawid Malan (408), Ben Stokes (304), Joe Root (276) and Jonny Bairstow (215) were the only English batters, who scored more runs than Brook at the quadrennial event.

Summary of the England innings

Batting first, England were off to a flying start as the openers, Will Jacks and Phil Salt added 77 runs together before they lost a few wickets. Crawley and Brook steadied the ship again with a solid partnership. Later, Brydon Carse and Sam Curran added 66 runs to the total beyond the 300-run mark. Eventually, England posted a total of 325/10.