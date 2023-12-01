Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh smashes consecutive centuries

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh smashes consecutive centuries

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:05 pm Dec 01, 202306:05 pm

Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh smashed his career-best 154 against Vidardha

Chhattisgarh all-rounder Shashank Singh was at his dominant best against Vidarbha in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sashank, who slammed a 111-ball 154 was Chhattisgarh's lone warrior in this run chase. Despite his heroics, Chhattisgarh fell short by nine runs as they were restricted to 273/9, chasing 283 in a 42-over match. Here we decode his stats.

2/5

A monstrous knock from Shashank

Shashank was out in the middle when Chhattisgarh were 21/3 and in massive trouble. He added 51 runs with Amandeep Khare before stitching a crucial 101-run partnership with Ashutosh Singh, taking the total beyond the 170-run mark. Later, he added another 56 runs with Ajay Mandal. Eventually, Shashank was dismissed by Darshan Nalkande and Chhattisgarh fell short by nine runs.

3/5

A look at Shashank's List A numbers

Playing in his 28th List A match, Shashank has compiled 895 runs at an impressive average of 40.68. Besides two centuries, he has also hammered two fifties in this format. Notably, Shashank has slammed 150-plus scores both times he reached a century in List A cricket. Overall, this is his career-best score in this format. He has also claimed 32 List A wickets.

4/5

Consecutive 150-plus scores for Shashank

Shashank has been exceptional for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed a 152 while claiming 5/20 against Manipur. He followed it up with another smashing 154-run knock against Vidarbha albeit in a losing cause.

5/5

Third-most runs in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shashank has compiled 359 runs in five matches at the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at an impressive average of 89.75. Besides slamming two consecutive 150-plus scores, he also owns a strike rate of 128.67. He is the third-highest run-getter in this edition of the tournament. Only Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal (465) and Chandigarh's Arslan Khan (389) are ahead of the batting all-rounder.