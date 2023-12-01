VHT: Siddarth Kaul breaks records with 5/50 against Tamil Nadu

VHT: Siddarth Kaul breaks records with 5/50 against Tamil Nadu

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:10 pm Dec 01, 2023

Siddharth Kaul has claimed most List A fifers by an Indian bowler (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The experienced pacer finished with 5/50 from his eight overs as Punjab bundled out Tamil Nadu for only 175 runs and registered a 76-run victory. This win ended Tamil Nadu's three-match unbeaten streak in this tournament. Here we decode his stats.

A match-winning spell from Kaul

Kaul stepped up to the occasion by removing Narayan Jagadeesan early on. In his next over, the 33-year-old speedster dismissed the in-form Sai Sudharsan. He then returned to remove Baba Aparajith and Vijay Shankar in his next two overs. He scalped four wickets in his first four overs consecutively. Later, he removed Tamil Nadu's lone warrior Dinesh Karthik to complete his fifer.

Most fifers in List A cricket by an Indian

His 5/50 against Tamil Nadu is his seventh five-wicket haul in List A cricket, the most by an Indian bowler in this format. Amit Mishra is in the second spot with six List A fifers while Ravi Sashtri, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami jointly own the third position with five fifers in List A cricket. These are Kaul's best bowling figures in 2023 VHT.

A look at his List A career

Having played 109 List A matches, Kaul has claimed 193 wickets at an average of around 24. Besides seven fifers, he has also scalped 10 four-wicket hauls in this format. Kaul has also featured in three ODIs and as many T20Is for India. He made his ODI and T20I debut in 2018 and returned with four wickets in T20Is.

Joint second-highest wicket-taker in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

With this bowling effort, Kaul is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 13 scalps from four games. Only Tushar Deshpande is ahead of him with 14 wickets. The likes of Rahul Chahar, Darshan Nalkande and Kumar Kartikeya have also compiled 13 wickets in this edition of the tournament. 2/47, 4/41, 2/48 and 5/50 are Kaul's tournament figures in 2023 VHT.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Punjab compiled a fighting total of 251 from their 50 overs, courtesy of fifties from Prabhsimran Singh (58) and Mandeep Singh (68). In reply, Tamil Nadu kept losing wickets and were reeling 40/4 until Karthik slammed a brilliant 82-ball 93. Despite his best efforts, Tamil Nadu fell short by 76 runs. Kaul claimed 5/50 while Prerit Dutta finished with 3/32.