IPL 2024 auction: Teams that could pick SA's Gerald Coetzee

1/6

Sports 2 min read

IPL 2024 auction: Teams that could pick SA's Gerald Coetzee

By Parth Dhall 11:10 pm Dec 06, 202311:10 pm

Gerald Coetzee took the most wickets for SA in WC 2023

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on December 19. Several overseas stars have registered for the bidding event. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, being one of them, is certainly on the radar of many franchises. He was a revelation for SA in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here are the teams that could go after him.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

South Africa's pace sensation Coetzee is expected to light up the IPL 2024 auction. The right-arm pacer was SA's highest wicket-taker in World Cup 2023. He snapped up 20 wickets from just eight games at an incredible average of 19.80. Coetzee has the required pace and variations to succeed in the IPL. Several teams will target him at the auction.

3/6

CSK will likely go after Coetzee

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released both Kyle Jamieson and his eventual injury replacement Sisanda Magala, who also got injured later in IPL 2023. The Yellow Army, who have a remaining purse of Rs. 31.4 crore, can pick three overseas players. Coetzee can be a terrific addition to their squad. The Proteas seamer can complement Mukesh Chowdhary and Matheesha Pathirana in the pace department.

4/6

RCB to overhaul their bowling department; Coetzee fits in

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stunned one and all by releasing several big guns ahead of the auction. Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, and Siddharth Kaul are some of the prominent pacers released by the Royal Challengers. RCB, who acquired Cameron Green through trade, are looking for an overhaul in the bowling department. Coetzee could bolster their bowling attack.

5/6

KKR can invest in Coetzee

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have taken a similar route. They have released some known pacers in the form of Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, and Shardul Thakur. It goes without saying that most of their remaining purse (Rs. 32.7 crore) would be utilized in buying the quicks. Besides, Coetzee could also be lethal at the iconic Eden Gardens.

6/6

GT can go big for Coetzee

The absence of Hardik Pandya, who returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) through trade, will certainly haunt the 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT). Besides losing an IPL-winning captain, they are also devoid of a potent seamer. The Titans have also released Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, and Pradeep Sangwan. GT will aim to invest a major chunk of Rs. 38.15 crore in Coetzee.