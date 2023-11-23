Deepak Hooda scripts these records with 5th List A hundred

By Rajdeep Saha 06:18 pm Nov 23, 2023

Deepak Hooda showcased his brilliance with a timely 114-run knock versus Arunachal Pradesh (Image Source: X/@HoodaOnFire)

Deepak Hooda showcased his brilliance with a timely 114-run knock versus Arunachal Pradesh on matchday 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. Rajasthan skipper Hooda helped his side post 347/8 in 50 overs. In response, Arunachal Pradesh folded for 186 in 46.2 overs. Notably, Hooda slammed his fifth List career hundred, besides also scripting several other records. Here are the details.

Hooda plays a match-winning knock for Rajasthan

Hooda came to the crease with Rajasthan stationed at 36/3. Arunachal Pradesh bowled well and reduced Rajasthan further to 89/5. However, a 111-run stand between Hooda and Manav Suthar helped Rajasthan. Hooda, who stayed put, added another 67 runs alongside Deepak Chahar (66). Hooda was dismissed by Nabam Abo while trying to go for the big shot in the 40th over.

Fifth hundred and 2,500 runs in List A cricket

Hooda's 114 came from just 103 balls. He struck 15 fours and two sixes. His strike rate read 110.68. Hooda registered his fifth century in the 50-over format, besides owning 12 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hooda has now gone past 2,500 runs in List A cricket. He owns 2,524 runs at 38.24. Hooda achieved the mark in his 75th inning (85 matches).

Hooda races past 200 fours and claims his 39th wicket

As mentioned, Hooda smashed 15 fours and two sixes in his 114-run effort. With this, he has gone past 200 fours in the 50-over format (206). With the ball, Hooda claimed 1/5, racing to 39 scalps in List A cricket at 27.51.