Decoding South Africa's T20I record against India at home

By Parth Dhall 03:37 pm Dec 07, 202303:37 pm

Aiden Markram will lead SA in the India T20I series

South Africa are set to host India in a month-long tour, which includes bilateral series across formats. The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, with the Kingsmead in Durban hosting the opener. India won their last bilateral T20I series in SA in 2018. The Proteas would hope for a turnaround this time. Here, we decode SA's T20I record against India at home.

Only four wins in 13 T20Is

SA have won only four out of 13 T20Is against India at home. While SA have lost nine games, one match was abandoned. India and SA have clashed in only one T20I series comprising over one match in the nation. India won that series in 2018 by a 2-1 margin. India won the one-off T20Is in 2006 and 2011, while SA won in 2012.

SA vs IND: Overall head-to-head record in T20Is

SA and India have locked horns in 24 T20Is as of now, with the latter winning 13 of them. While the Proteas have won 10 games, one of these was abandoned. Interestingly, SA lead the head-to-head series 6-5 in India. SA have won only one bilateral T20I series against India. They routed India 2-0 in the 2015/16 series.

SA batters who shine against India at home

Among active players, Reeza Hendricks has the most runs for South Africa against India at home. He owns 103 runs from three T20Is at 34.33. JP Duminy is the only other Proteas batter with over 100 T20I runs (122) against India in home conditions. Heinrich Klaasen, who has been on song lately, has a strike rate of 191.66 against India at home.

SA's overall T20I record at home

South Africa have played 76 T20Is at home as of now. They have won 38 and lost 37, while one of the matches ended in a tie. The Proteas have won the most T20Is in home conditions against Australia.