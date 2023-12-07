IPL 2024 auction: Teams that could pick NZ's Daryl Mitchell

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:10 pm Dec 07, 202303:10 pm

Mitchell has played for RR in the past (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand dasher Daryl Mitchell is among the notable names to go under the hammer in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The bidding event is scheduled to take place on December 19. Mitchell's stocks in white-ball cricket have sky-rocketed in recent times. Teams looking for middle-order players would target him. Here are three teams who can go after Mitchell.

Mitchell was the force that carried New Zealand's middle order in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He finished just behind Rachin Ravindra on the runs tally for NZ, with 552 runs at 69.00. His strike rate of 111.06 was a highlight. Mitchell's ability to finish can take him places. Mitchell has played just two IPL games so far, for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK might look to avail Mitchell's services

As the likes of Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu have been released, CSK would go after potent middle-order batters. Mitchell, who can operate well at several positions, can be one of CSK's targets. He would join forces with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube in the middle order. Mitchell's ability to tackle spin well will aid him in games in Chennai.

KKR can also get his services

Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) batting order is studded with Indian stars like Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and, Venkatesh Iyer. Hence, there is room for at least one overseas batter in the middle order. Mitchell can be a great fit in the squad. Alongside Andre Russell, he could do some significant damage in the end overs.

Will MI go after him?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are another team with a host of star Indian batters. Mitchell's addition to the line-up will strengthen the line-up even further. As MI would play half of their games at the batting-friendly Wankhede deck, a clean striker like Mitchell can give bowlers a hard time. He could nail the finisher's role at MI alongside Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav.