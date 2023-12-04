Decoding Australia's dominant run over Pakistan in home Tests

Australia and Pakistan will clash in a three-Test series Down Under

Australia are set to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series, starting December 14. Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney will host the three games. Interestingly, Pakistan have not won a Test Down Under in the 21st century. They only have four wins in this regard. Australia, who have been ruling the roost, would want to maintain their dominance. Here are the stats.

Australia have been all over Pakistan

The two sides have locked horns in 69 Tests so far, with Australia winning 34 of them. While Pakistan own 15 wins, as many as 20 matches have been drawn. Pakistan have won just four out of 37 Tests against Australia Down Under. As many as seven Tests ended in a draw. Pakistan won their last Test series against Australia in October 2018.

Nine consecutive Test series wins against Pakistan Down Under

Australia have lost only one home series to Pakistan in Test history. Pakistan routed the Aussies 3-0 in the three-match series in 1972/73. From 1981 to 2019, Australia won nine successive Test series against Pakistan Down Under.

Pakistan's last Test win Down Under

It is worth noting that Australia haven't lost a home Test to Pakistan in the 21st century. Their last Test defeat to Pakistan at home was in 1995. Notably, that win came after 14 years.

Warner averages over 140 against Pakistan in home Tests

David Warner is the only Australian batter to average over 100 against Pakistan in home Tests (among batters with five or more appearances). On home soil, he has scored 845 runs from five Tests against Pakistan at an incredible average of 140.83. The tally includes four tons and a fifty. His 335* against Pakistan in Adelaide is the second-highest Test score by an Australian.

Starc leads the wickets column

Among active players, left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc has the most Test wickets against Pakistan at home. He owns 28 scalps from five Tests at 25.53 in this regard. His compatriot Josh Hazlewood is not too far behind, with 25 wickets at 20.56. Notably, Starc and Hazlewood are the only two Aussie players (active cricketers) with 20 Test wickets against Pakistan on home soil.