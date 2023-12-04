IPL 2024 auction: Overseas batters who can start bidding wars

Travis Head was the Player of the Match in the World Cup 2023 final

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Dubai on December 19. Several marquee overseas stars have registered for the bidding event. With Australia winning the ICC Cricket World Cup, there is ongoing hype for their stars, especially Travis Head, who has registered for the auction. Here are the overseas batters who can attract massive bids.

The explosive Head might attract a heft bid

Left-handed batter Head ticks a lot of boxes for many IPL franchises. He is an explosive dasher and can also roll his arm over effectively. Head's knock in the ODI World Cup final has seen his stocks rise in recent times. He has featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Overall, he has played 10 matches, scoring 205 runs at 29.29 (50: 1).

Josh Inglis strikes at 149.76 in T20s

Head's compatriot Josh Inglis can be an exciting pick for many IPL franchises. Inglis, who plays in the top order in T20 cricket, can also play the role of a finisher. Furthermore, he is a potent wicket-keeper. Last month, he hammered Australia's joint-fastest ton in T20I cricket off only 47 deliveries against India in Vishakhapatnam. Inglis strikes at 149.76 in overall T20s.

Rachin Ravindra will be a hot commodity

New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra could fetch the highest bid in the auction. Ravindra, who smashed a ton on his World Cup debut, has been the talk of the town. The left-handed batter now has the most runs by a batter in their maiden WC edition (578). Ravindra also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the Most runs in a WC before turning 25.

Daryl Mitchell has been in sublime form

If Ravindra bolstered New Zealand at the top, Daryl Mitchell was the force that carried their middle order in World Cup 2023. The latter finished just behind Ravindra on the runs tally, with 552 runs from 10 matches at 69.00. His strike rate of 111.06 was a highlight. Mitchell's ability to finish can take him places.

Franchises could go after Harry Brook

Last year, England's Harry Brook became the most expensive foreign buy at a mini-auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him for Rs. 13.25 crore. However, he could not make any impact besides scoring a century. As a result, SRH released him from the squad. Nevertheless, Brook's talent can entice the IPL franchises this time. He is likely to have takers this time as well.