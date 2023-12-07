IPL 2024 auction: Teams that could pick Australia's Pat Cummins

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:11 pm Dec 07, 202302:11 pm

Cummins owns three IPL fifties besides 45 wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place on December 19. Several overseas stars have registered for the bidding event. Australian skipper Pat Cummins is among the notable names to go under the hammer. As Cummins is a proven star in IPL, he will be a hot commodity. Here are three teams who can go after him.

Why does this story matter?

Cummins has previously represented teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Besides troubling batters with his thunderbolts, Cummins can also contribute with handy runs lower down the order. He owns 45 wickets in 42 IPL games at an economy of 8.54. Cummins has smoked three fifties in the tournament.

CSK can go after Cummins

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released both Kyle Jamieson and his eventual injury replacement Sisanda Magala, who also got injured later in IPL 2023. The Yellow Army, who have a remaining purse of Rs. 31.4 crore, can pick three overseas players. Cummins can form a formidable new-ball opening pair with Deepak Chahar. He would also add more depth to the line-up.

Cummins can lead RCB's pace attack

Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, and Siddharth Kaul are among the prominent pacers released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Hence, Cummins could be one of the many fast bowlers in RCB's target. He can, in fact, become the new leader of the RCB pace attack. RCB will enter the auction with a hefty purse (Rs. 23.25 crore).

Will Cummins return to KKR?

KKR are another team seeking an overhaul in the pace-bowling department, having released the likes of Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, and Shardul Thakur. As the side boasts several Indian stars in the batting department, they can go after multiple foreign pacers. Hence, it would not be a surprise to see KKR chasing Cummins yet again.