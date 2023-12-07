Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ODIs: All you need to know

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:18 pm Dec 07, 2023

Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh are all set to tour New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The white-ball tour gets underway with the ODI leg on December 17. This series will be the first ODI assignment for both teams after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Several young stars have been named in both squads. Here is all you need to know about the series.

Here is the schedule

1st ODI: 17 December, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin. 2nd ODI: 20 December, Saxton Oval, Nelson. 3rd ODI: 23 December, McLean Park, Napier. Regular skippers of both teams, Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan, will not feature in this series. The two teams will then play a T20I series from December 27 to 31.

A look at the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have just 10 wins in 42 ODIs against the Kiwis. While 31 encounters have landed in NZ's favor, one game got washed out. The Tigers boast just two ODI series victories over NZ, both at home (2010 and 2013). Meanwhile, Bangladesh have never defeated New Zealand in an ODI on NZ soil. The Kiwis have won all 16 games in this regard.

Shanto to lead Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in this se in Shakib Al Hasan's absence. Bangladesh's ODI squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan.

Williamson, Southee unavailable for NZ

Besides Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee have been rested for this series. Josh Clarkson, Will O'Rourke, and Adi Ashok have earned maiden ODI call-ups. NZ's ODI squad: Tom Latham, Adi Ashok (matches 2 and 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (match 1), Will Young.

Key players for NZ

Youngster Rachin Ravindra was New Zealand's highest run-getter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (578 runs at 64.22). He also scalped five wickets with his left-arm spin. Tom Latham has been brilliant against the Tigers, accumulating 531 runs at 53.10. Will Young averages 41.26 in ODIs this year, accumulating 784 runs. He has smoked seven fifties in 2023.

Key players for Bangladesh

Najmul Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim are Bangladesh's top-two leading run-getters this year with 920 and 797 runs, respectively. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been at his all-round best this year, having accumulated 491 runs in 24 games at 23.38. The off-spinner has also scalped 22 wickets at an economy of 5.34. Mustafizur Rahman has returned with 21 wickets in 15 ODIs against NZ.