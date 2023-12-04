Markram to lead South Africa in limited-overs India series: Details

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Markram to lead South Africa in limited-overs India series: Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:08 pm Dec 04, 202302:08 pm

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the T20I and ODI series against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa have named their squads for the multi-format series against India, which will commence on December 10. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas as regular captain Temba Bavuma along with premier pacer Kagiso Rabada are rested for the limited-overs format, to focus more on the Test series. There are plenty of new exciting faces across the three squads. Here is more.

2/9

Markram to lead the Proteas in ODIs and T20Is

It is reported that Cricket South Africa has decided to give rest to regular captain Bavuma to focus on the Test series. Hence, Markram will lead the team in the limited-overs format. Although South Africa reached the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Bavuma had a forgettable tournament and even his captaincy was scrutinized. It remains to be seen how things unfold.

3/9

Coetzee, Jansen, and Ngidi available for the first two T20Is

Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi form the core of South Africa's pace attack. But after a grueling World Cup, CSA wants their star performers to be fresh heading into the Test series against a formidable team like India. Hence, they will feature in only the first two T20Is. However, they along with Bavuma and Rabada will play domestic First-Class matches for preparation.

4/9

Other notable changes

Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Test call-up along with batter David Bedingham and fast bowler Nandre Burger. Notably, Burger has been named in all three formats. Both Bedingham and Burger are in CSA's plans and may even feature in the New Zealand series coming up. Kyle Verreynne has been recalled along with Ngidi in the Test setup, while Heinrich Klaasen was left out.

5/9

Anrich Nortje remains on the sidelines

Anrich Nortje, who missed the 2023 ODI World Cup due to a lower back stress fracture has missed out on the India series as well. As per ESPNCricinfo, there's no timeline put by CSA on his recovery. It is a big blow for SA given the experience that the speedster brings with him. Considering his injury, he may also miss out on IPL 2024.

6/9

Here's the T20I squad for South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

7/9

A look at their ODI squad

South Africa's ODI squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

8/9

South Africa's 15-member Test squad

South Africa's Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

9/9

A look at the schedule

The series will start with T20Is on December 10 in Durban followed by two more matches on 12th and 14th. The ODI series will commence on December 17 in Johannesburg followed by the next two matches on 19th and 21st in Gqeberha and Paarl. The Test series will begin on December 26 in Centurion followed by the second Test on January 3 (Cape Town).