Decoding the fastest batters to 5,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:25 pm Dec 04, 202301:25 pm

Shai Hope took 114 innings to get the mark (Source: X/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has raced past 5,000 ODI runs. Hope achieved the milestone in the first ODI encounter against England in Antigua. He got to the milestone with his 60th run in the contest. Chasing a target of 326, Hope hit 109* from 83 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes. Here we decode the fastest batters to accomplish 5,000 ODI runs.

Hope took 114 innings

Hope has become the 11th West Indian to slam 5,000-plus ODI runs. He got to the feat in his 114th inning. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope is the joint-third-fastest batter to accomplish 5,000 runs. Notably, Hope has the best average among WI batters over 5,000 runs. He averages 51.52. He slammed his 16th ODI century and a first against England. Hope also owns 24 fifties.

Richards also took 114 innings

Meanwhile, Hope equaled the legendary Sir Vivian Richards as the joint-fastest West Indies batter to get 5,000 ODI runs. The latter also took 114 innings. Interestingly, Richards also accomplished the milestone against England, on 30 January, 1987. He was instrumental to WI's triumph in the 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cups. Notably, Richards also played 60-overs per-side ODI cricket.

Kohli is next on the list

Virat Kohli was bound to feature on this list. Like Hope and Richards, the Indian batting great also took 114 innings to get the mark. He took just over five years since his ODI debut to get this milestone. The Kochi ODI against West Indies on 21 November, 2013 marked his milestone. With 13,848, he is currently the third-highest run-getter in ODIs.

Hashim Amla occupies the second spot

Till last year, Hashim Amla was the fastest to accomplish 5,000 ODI runs, having taken just 101 innings. He is now second on this elite list. Known for his surreal consistency, the former South African batter completed this feat against West Indies on 16 January, 2015. He took just under seven years to accomplish the milestone since his ODI debut.

Babar Azam tops this list

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scripted history by becoming the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs earlier this year. The star batter accomplished the milestone against New Zealand on 5 May, 2023, at the Karachi Cricket Stadium. Babar got the milestone in his 97th innings. He is also the second-fastest to 4,000 runs and the third-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs.