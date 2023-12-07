Vijay Hazare Trophy: Decoding the profile of Chandigarh's Arslan Khan

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:09 pm Dec 07, 202312:09 pm

Arslan averages over 66 in List A cricket.

We are done and dusted with the league stage of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as 10 teams have progressed to the knockouts. Though Chandigarh could not go through, their star batter Arslan Khan made a lot of noise with a series of consistent performances. He is the only batter to finish the league stage with over 500 runs. Here we decode his profile.

Six 50-plus scores at the event

Arslan, who opened for Chandigarh in the event, returned with six 50-plus scores in seven outings. He struck a brilliant 131 in his side's opener against Mizoram. 76* versus Jammu & Kashmir, 26 Haryana, 54 versus Uttarakhand, 102 versus Karnataka, 63 versus Delhi, and 56 versus Bihar were his following scores. Despite his efforts, Chandigarh could only manage three wins in Group C.

An average of 84-plus

Arslan finished the league stage with 508 runs at a stunning average of 84.66. Moreover, his strike rate read 105.39. While no other Chandigarh batter could even manage 300 runs in the competition, Gaurav Puri (253 runs) trails Arslan in terms of runs for Chandigarh in the event. The young batter also bowled in a couple of innings and claimed one wicket.

Who is Arslan Khan?

Arslan was born on September 15, 1999, in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He made his List A debut in the 2021 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While his T20I debut came in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy marked his First-Class debut. He has made an impressive start to his List A and FC career.

Here are his stats

Arslan's dream VHT season has seen him race to 1,203 runs across 20 List A games at 66.83. The tally includes four tons and eight fifties (HS: 141*). In FC cricket, he owns 899 runs across 17 games at 40.86. He owns six fifties and a solitary ton, which is a double-ton. The 24-year-old has managed 56 runs across two T20 outings.

Do you know?

In 2019, Arslan became the eighth Indian to score a double-century on his FC debut with an unbeaten knock of 233 against Arunachal Pradesh. He joined Gundappa Vishwanath, Amol Muzumdar, Anshuman Pandey, Manpreet Juneja, Jiwanjot Singh, Abhishek Gupta, and Ajay Rohera.