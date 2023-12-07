Vijay Hazare Trophy: Statistical preview of the preliminary quarter-finals

Sanju Samson has fared well for Kerala (Source: X/@BCCI)

The 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy is done and dusted with its group stage as 10 teams have progressed to the knockouts. While six teams have sealed their berths in the semi-finals, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Bengal will battle it out in the pre-quarter-finals for the last two spots in the last eight. Here is the statistical preview of the preliminary quarter-finals.

A look at the schedule

Bengal face Gujarat whereas Kerala will take on Maharashtra. Both these matches will be played in Rajkot on December 9. The winner of the match between Bengal and Gujarat will face Haryana in the quarters. The winner between Kerala and Maharashtra will take on Rajasthan in the quarters. Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, and Karnataka are the other confirmed quarter-finalists.

Bengal topped the Group E stage

With five wins in six games, Bengal topped the Group E stage. Though Tamil Nadu also won as many games, they were behind Bengal in terms of net run rate. However, TN went through on the virtue of beating Bengal in the league stage. With 272 runs, Abhimanyu Easwaran is Bengal's leading run-getter. Shahbaz Ahmed (11 wickets at 14.27) has bowled well for Bengal.

Gujarat fared decently in Group D

Gujarat were placed in Group D as they finished second in the standings with four wins. While their game against Andhra got washed out, their solitary defeat came against Rajasthan. Urvil Patel is Gujarat's leading run-getter at the event with 302 runs across three games at 151. Chintan Gaja and Jayveer Parmar have claimed nine wickets each for the team.

Mumbai reached the quarters at Kerala's expense

Kerala topped Group A with five wins. Though Mumbai also claimed five wins, Kerala were ahead of them in terms of NRR. The latter, however, went through, having beaten Kerala earlier in the competition. Senior batter Sanju Samson is Kerala's leading run-getter at the event with 264 runs at 52.80. Akhil Scaria has claimed 13 wickets for the team (ER: 3.33).

How Maharashtra fared in Group B?

In an eight-team Group B, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and Services finished with five wins each. While Vidarbha topped the group based on NRR, Maharashtra took second place. Among the 10 teams in the knockouts, Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne remains the top scorer with 491 runs at 98.20. Left-arm spinner Azim Kazi is Maharashtra's leading wicket-taker with seven scalps at 24.28.